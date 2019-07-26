Clarivest Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS); New England Research & Management Stake in Fortune Brands & Home Security (FBHS) Decreased by $363,310 as Stock Price Rose

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 3641385.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 254,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,904 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.23M, up from 7 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $90.75. About 1.73M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands & Home Security (FBHS) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 7,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,350 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 17,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands & Home Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 1.44M shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,837 shares to 98,766 shares, valued at $175.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 287,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,292 shares, and cut its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Svcs invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 201,583 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management invested in 327,827 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 12,934 are owned by Prudential Public Limited. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 106,329 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 25,045 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Management. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 20.64 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 3,360 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sandler Mngmt has 3.54% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Hanseatic Serv accumulated 1.22% or 13,432 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 27,963 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 364,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Grp reported 40,060 shares stake. Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 38,775 were reported by Old Dominion Cap Mngmt.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ) by 10,500 shares to 16,770 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC).

