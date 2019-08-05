Clarivest Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Insight Enterprises (NSIT); Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Market Valuation Declined While Bridger Management Decreased Its Position

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) by 65.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 93,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% . The institutional investor held 236,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 143,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 7,293 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C; 15/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – Insight Helps Businesses Address Tough Questions on Changing IT Needs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT); 23/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 04/05/2018 – INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR WINS $653 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 12/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 454,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.67M, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $635.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 35,167 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold NSIT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 33.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 34.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). 1,611 are owned by Sun Life Financial. Riverhead Ltd Liability holds 2,435 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 31,498 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 9,695 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 22,441 shares. Secor Cap LP holds 0.25% or 21,649 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 519,808 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 14 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 79,748 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% or 139,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 17,366 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amp Limited has 9,008 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9,839 shares to 132,660 shares, valued at $17.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 31,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,907 shares, and cut its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% or 188,359 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 14,276 shares. Moreover, Citadel has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 15,317 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 3.48M shares. Driehaus Management Lc has 0.29% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 193,461 shares. Baupost Gp Limited Liability Ma has invested 2.13% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Maverick Limited invested in 0.46% or 870,764 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 2.88 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0.02% or 1.92 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 19,942 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12 West Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 158,700 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 43,800 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 370 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 earnings per share, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $802,103 activity. 2,000 Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares with value of $39,000 were bought by DOBMEIER ERIC. 7,800 shares were sold by Ciechanover Isaac E., worth $302,367 on Saturday, February 9.