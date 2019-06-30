Clarivest Asset Management Boosted Position in Black Hills (BKH) by $584,600 as Share Price Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Northeast Investment Management Increased by $578,225 Its Stake

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 5,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,967 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, up from 206,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63M shares traded or 86.34% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide; 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 850 FROM SFR 800; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth Management lands mega-group from JPMorgan’s private bank; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN PUSHES BACK ECB RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS TO JUNE 2019 FROM MARCH 2019 AFTER EURO AREA PMI FALLS; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV REL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1820P FROM 1785P

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH) by 17.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,100 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 44,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Black Hills Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $78.17. About 1.76 million shares traded or 393.64% up from the average. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 30.80% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CONCERNED WITH LETTER OF INTEREST RELATED TO RELATIVELY LOW VALUATION ASSIGNED TO CO’S ASSETS; 21/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CO HAS NO INTEREST IN SELLING COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY; 25/05/2018 – Black Hills Receiver LLC Stabilizes Operations of 19 Healthcare Facilities in South Dakota; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS SAYS NO INTEREST IN SELLING UTILITY; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Black Hills Corp And Sub Otlk To Pos; Rtgs Affmd; 16/03/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 01/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp. Subsidiary Selected for 60-Megawatt Wind Project in Colorado

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "July's Market Faces Ongoing Geopolitical Issues On Several Fronts – Benzinga" on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha" published on June 29, 2019

More notable recent Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Geographically Remote Black Hills Is An Investor Favorite – Seeking Alpha" on November 30, 2018

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $150,317 activity.

