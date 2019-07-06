Clarivest Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Hillenbrand (HI) by $1.46 Million; Bridger Management Has Increased Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $11.19 Million

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.30 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 70.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 35,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,500 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 50,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.98. About 102,482 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 16.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.95% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 366,338 shares to 746,498 shares, valued at $34.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,302 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5,239 shares to 95,361 shares, valued at $11.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 227,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,951 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.