Clarivest Asset Management Boosted Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Position By $8.89 Million; Futurefuel Has 1.7 Sentiment

Futurefuel Corp (FF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.60, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 68 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 40 sold and decreased stakes in Futurefuel Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 20.42 million shares, up from 19.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Futurefuel Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 33 Increased: 49 New Position: 19.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) stake by 918.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarivest Asset Management Llc acquired 683,600 shares as Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)’s stock rose 47.07%. The Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 758,000 shares with $9.93M value, up from 74,400 last quarter. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd now has $9.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 2.94 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti head quits for Vedanta CEO role; 08/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Provides Updates On Drc Mining Code Discussions; 15/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Mining Industry Ready For Engagement With The Drc Government; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATES ON DRC MINING CODE DISCUSSIONS; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – TO BEGIN A CONSULTATION PROCESS WITH EMPLOYEES IN LINE WITH SECTION 189 AND 189A OF THE LABOUR RELATIONS ACT; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – FOR SOUTH AFRICAN BUSINESS, CO HAS CONSIDERED VARIOUS OPTIONS, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED SALES AND SERVICES REDUCTIONS; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS GLOBAL SEARCH FOR NEW CEO IS UNDERWAY; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE & CEO SEARCH; 02/04/2018 – IGNORE: ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI STATEMENT ON DRC RELEASED MARCH 29; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI ANGJ.J SAYS OWED $84 MLN IN VAT AND FUEL REFUNDS BY TANZANIA GOVERNMENT, $65 MLN BY DRC

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $29,905 activity.

More notable recent FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About FutureFuel Corp.â€™s (NYSE:FF) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FutureFuel Releases Second Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FutureFuel Releases 2018 Results NYSE:FF – GlobeNewswire” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. for 299,450 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Lp owns 49,089 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Menta Capital Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 16,111 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 107,590 shares.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 53,836 shares traded. FutureFuel Corp. (FF) has declined 13.12% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c; 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M; 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells diversified chemical products, bio products, and bio specialty chemical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $463.67 million. It operates in two divisions, Chemicals and Biofuels. It has a 23.03 P/E ratio. The Chemicals segment makes and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 104,184 shares to 180,306 valued at $33.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 41,289 shares and now owns 606,342 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

More notable recent AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B2Gold Could Benefit Considerably From A Bullish Gold Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Heavily Discounted Gold: The Smart Way to Play the Rally – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coeur Mining: A Turnaround In The Making – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.