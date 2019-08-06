Clarivest Asset Management Boosted Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Position By $1.04 Million; Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX) SI Increased By 0.48%

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) stake by 38.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarivest Asset Management Llc acquired 38,600 shares as Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)’s stock declined 36.86%. The Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 139,600 shares with $3.83M value, up from 101,000 last quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch Co now has $1.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 2.70M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 08/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : TELSEY ADVISORY GROUP RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $26 FROM $24; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : BMO RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $23 FROM $22; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Abercrombie & Fitch Otlk To Stable From Negative; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS NET SALES TO BE UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Hollister Sales Rose 19% to $709.2M; 23/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Host Investor Day on April 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees Closing Up to 60 Stores in U.S. in FY18 Through Lease Expirations; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Adj EPS $1.38; 15/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) had an increase of 0.48% in short interest. OMEX’s SI was 1.62 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.48% from 1.61M shares previously. With 30,500 avg volume, 53 days are for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s short sellers to cover OMEX’s short positions. The SI to Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc’s float is 22.04%. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 19,924 shares traded or 9.91% up from the average. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) has declined 29.10% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.10% the S&P500. Some Historical OMEX News: 26/03/2018 – Odyssey Marine Exploration Reports Full Year 2017 Results and Updates Current Projects; 22/04/2018 – DJ Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMEX); 10/05/2018 – Odyssey Marine 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 10/05/2018 – ODYSSEY MARINE – “OFFSHORE OPERATIONS ARE CURRENTLY UNDERWAY ON A CONTRACTED PROJECT THAT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH IN 2018”; 17/04/2018 – Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX): Drifting To The Bottom Of The Sea; 26/03/2018 – ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION REPORTS FY 2017 RESULTS, CURRENT; 22/03/2018 ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION SAYS ON MARCH 21, A MEXICAN COURT RULED UNANIMOUSLY IN FAVOR OF CO’S UNIT – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – ODYSSEY MARINE – COURT RULING NULLIFYING DENIAL OF UNIT’S ENVIRONMENTAL PERMIT APPLICATION FOR EXTRACTION OF PHOSPHATE SAND FROM ‘DON DIEGO’ PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – $OMEX is massively overvalued. Debt-riddled, cash now running on fumes, majority of remaining assets pledged to lenders, refuses to disclose extensive future Don Diego costs. More to come; 17/04/2018 – Troubling $OMEX. Catch our brand-new report, Odyssey Marine Exploration: Drifting To The Bottom Of The Sea at

More notable recent Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Odyssey Marine Exploration Expands Mineral Portfolio Nasdaq:OMEX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Odyssey Marine Exploration Expanding Mineral Asset Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Odyssey Marine Exploration Provides Update on Business Plan Progress – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Odyssey Marine Exploration Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $45.28 million. The firm provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) stake by 21,869 shares to 147,791 valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pra Health Sciences Inc stake by 11,275 shares and now owns 84,627 shares. Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 268,503 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) or 3,080 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.08% stake. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% or 12,538 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 210,885 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 1.91M shares. Ameriprise owns 451,574 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 13,910 shares. Systematic Limited Partnership has 723,063 shares. Contrarius Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2.84 million shares. Zacks Investment Management has 0.02% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 37,331 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 165,269 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.03% or 138,561 shares. Moreover, Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 0.77% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $74,966 activity. TRAVIS NIGEL also bought $74,966 worth of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) on Friday, March 8.