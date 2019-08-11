Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC) and LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT), both competing one another are Pollution & Treatment Controls companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate Analytics Plc 13 5.41 N/A -136.31 0.00 LiqTech International Inc. 9 9.75 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Clarivate Analytics Plc and LiqTech International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clarivate Analytics Plc and LiqTech International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate Analytics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% LiqTech International Inc. 0.00% -24% -14.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Clarivate Analytics Plc is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival LiqTech International Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. LiqTech International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Clarivate Analytics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Clarivate Analytics Plc and LiqTech International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate Analytics Plc 0 1 1 2.50 LiqTech International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clarivate Analytics Plc has a consensus target price of $16.5, and a -3.51% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clarivate Analytics Plc and LiqTech International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.4% and 29.5% respectively. Clarivate Analytics Plc’s share held by insiders are 1.51%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of LiqTech International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clarivate Analytics Plc 3.07% 9.45% 14.39% 57.57% 0% 72.25% LiqTech International Inc. -7.94% -17% 12.38% 10.45% 142.73% 52.37%

For the past year Clarivate Analytics Plc was more bullish than LiqTech International Inc.

Summary

Clarivate Analytics Plc beats LiqTech International Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Calgon Carbon Corporation provides products and services to protect human health and the environment from harmful contaminants in water and air primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. It operates in four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer, and Other. The Activated Carbon and Service segment manufactures and markets granular and powdered activated carbon to remove organic compounds from water, air, and other liquids and gases. It also offers services related to activated carbon, including reactivation of spent carbon; and leasing, monitoring, and maintenance of carbon fills, as well as the ion exchange technologies for treatment of groundwater and process streams. The Equipment segment offers liquid phase equipment systems; and vapor phase equipment systems that are used to control volatile organic compound emissions, off gases from air strippers, and landfill gas production. This segment also provides ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection systems; UV oxidation equipment; UV ballast water management systems; and Ionic Separator used for the purification, separation, and recovery of products in the food, pharmaceutical, mining, chemical, and biotechnology industries. The Consumer segment offers carbon cloth that is activated carbon in cloth form for medical, military, and specialty markets. The Other segment provides granular and powdered wood-based activated carbon, coal-based activated carbon reactivation, and diatomaceous earth and perlite filtration media for use in various market applications. The company sells its products and services through a direct sales force and sales offices, as well as through a network of agents and distributors to potable water, industrial process, environmental water, environmental air, food and beverage, and specialty markets. It also operates in Africa, Canada, China, India, Latin America, and other parts of Asia. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market; and kiln furniture for the refractory industry to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.