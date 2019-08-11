Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC) and Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) are two firms in the Pollution & Treatment Controls that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate Analytics Plc 14 5.41 N/A -136.31 0.00 Energy Recovery Inc. 9 6.46 N/A 0.46 23.87

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Clarivate Analytics Plc and Energy Recovery Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate Analytics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Energy Recovery Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 14.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Clarivate Analytics Plc are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Energy Recovery Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Energy Recovery Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Clarivate Analytics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Clarivate Analytics Plc and Energy Recovery Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate Analytics Plc 0 1 1 2.50 Energy Recovery Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Clarivate Analytics Plc’s downside potential currently stands at -3.51% and an $16.5 consensus target price. Competitively Energy Recovery Inc. has an average target price of $13, with potential upside of 34.02%. The information presented earlier suggests that Energy Recovery Inc. looks more robust than Clarivate Analytics Plc as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.4% of Clarivate Analytics Plc shares and 45.8% of Energy Recovery Inc. shares. Clarivate Analytics Plc’s share owned by insiders are 1.51%. Competitively, Energy Recovery Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clarivate Analytics Plc 3.07% 9.45% 14.39% 57.57% 0% 72.25% Energy Recovery Inc. -4.52% 4.27% 13.78% 46.01% 36.4% 63.15%

For the past year Clarivate Analytics Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Energy Recovery Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Energy Recovery Inc. beats Clarivate Analytics Plc.

