Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Pollution & Treatment Controls company, Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Clarivate Analytics Plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.27% of all Pollution & Treatment Controls’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.51% of Clarivate Analytics Plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.59% of all Pollution & Treatment Controls companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Clarivate Analytics Plc and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate Analytics Plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.89% 16.90% 10.33%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Clarivate Analytics Plc and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate Analytics Plc N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 18.75M 237.58M 39.04

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Clarivate Analytics Plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate Analytics Plc 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.25 2.88

Clarivate Analytics Plc currently has an average target price of $16.5, suggesting a potential downside of -3.96%. As a group, Pollution & Treatment Controls companies have a potential upside of 16.10%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Clarivate Analytics Plc is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Clarivate Analytics Plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clarivate Analytics Plc 3.07% 9.45% 14.39% 57.57% 0% 72.25% Industry Average 5.01% 7.70% 12.64% 27.28% 36.34% 43.57%

For the past year Clarivate Analytics Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clarivate Analytics Plc are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Clarivate Analytics Plc’s peers have 1.92 and 1.55 for Current and Quick Ratio. Clarivate Analytics Plc’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clarivate Analytics Plc.

Dividends

Clarivate Analytics Plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Clarivate Analytics Plc’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Clarivate Analytics Plc.

