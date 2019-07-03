Clara Rankin Butler 2002 Trust Dtd 11/5/2002 just Obtained 2 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY), be careful if you are short!; Shorts at Alteryx Class A (AYX) Raised By 7.03%

Alteryx Inc Class A (NYSE:AYX) had an increase of 7.03% in short interest. AYX’s SI was 5.59M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.03% from 5.23 million shares previously. With 868,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Alteryx Inc Class A (NYSE:AYX)’s short sellers to cover AYX’s short positions. The SI to Alteryx Inc Class A’s float is 17.11%. The stock increased 3.47% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $115.31. About 1.36M shares traded or 10.37% up from the average. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has risen 157.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 153.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AYX News: 09/05/2018 – Alteryx Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 29/05/2018 – Alteryx Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of AI and Machine Learning; 29/05/2018 – Alteryx to Host Investor Session at Inspire 2018; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 06/03/2018 Alteryx Alters Data Science with New Release; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx 1Q Rev $42.8M; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c-Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. The company has market cap of $7.41 billion. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. It has a 262.67 P/E ratio. The firm serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries.

Among 3 analysts covering Alteryx (NYSE:AYX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alteryx had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.

More notable recent Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alteryx Driven By Explosive Growth And Strong Momentum – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alteryx Named Best Place to Work in Orange County for Fourth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Tableau Software, Alteryx, and Splunk Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “With Twilio Stock Clearly In A Bubble, Should Investors Sell? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 1256 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17.05 million activity. BUTLER JOHN C JR bought $47,985 worth of stock. 2 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares with value of $106 were bought by Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee under Claiborne Rankin Trust for Children of Chloe R. Seelbach DTD 12/21/04 FBO Isabelle Scott Seelbach. Anne Farnham Rankin Trust 8/15/2012 had bought 4 shares worth $260. $195 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares were bought by Rankin James T. Jr. On Monday, March 18 Trust dated 9/28/2000 between Alfred M. Rankin – Jr. – as Trustee & Bruce T. Rankin – for the benefit of Bruce T. Rankin bought $69,184 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 1,077 shares. RANKIN ALISON A bought 284 shares worth $18,160. $1,677 worth of stock was bought by Rankin Lynne T on Thursday, March 7.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 31,170 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

More notable recent Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The S&P 500 Is Rebalancing, Another Reason For Caution – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Brother-Sister Duo Purchase Shares Of First Citizens BancShares – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Evolent Health Inc (EVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Sonos, Inc. (SONO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Amkor Technology, Shopify, M/I Homes, and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.