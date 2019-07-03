Clara Butler Acquires 2 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) in an Insider Trading; Symmetry Peak Management Cut Fireeye (Call) (FEYE) Stake

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased Fireeye Inc (Call) (FEYE) stake by 47.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 45,500 shares as Fireeye Inc (Call) (FEYE)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Symmetry Peak Management Llc holds 50,000 shares with $840,000 value, down from 95,500 last quarter. Fireeye Inc (Call) now has $3.13B valuation. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 2.69 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Shareholder, Clara Butler is the Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc’s insider that invested in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, 2 to be precise. These shares were based on an average price per share of $54.0, with the investment having a market value near $108 US Dollars. She also purchased 12 shares worth $624 USD in the last 30 days. At the moment, she has 14,232 shares or 0.09% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc’s total market cap.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 1256 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17.05 million activity. Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee under Claiborne Rankin Trust for Children of Chloe R. Seelbach DTD 12/21/04 FBO Thomas Wilson Seelbach bought 4 shares worth $258. $846 worth of stock was bought by RANKIN ELIZABETH B on Thursday, June 13. $104 worth of stock was bought by Rankin A Farnham on Monday, June 17. Another trade for 6 shares valued at $375 was bought by Williams Margo J.V. $1,562 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares were bought by RANKIN MATTHEW M. $104 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was bought by Seelbach Taplin E on Monday, June 17. 5 shares were bought by Claiborne Rankin Trust for children of Claiborne Rankin Jr fbo Claiborne Read Rankin III, worth $312 on Monday, March 25.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw And Com has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 7,019 shares. Winslow Asset Management has 1.23% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Renaissance Ltd Com invested in 0% or 27,900 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). American Grp has 6,611 shares. Northern Corporation reported 142,783 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 11,100 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). 61,022 were reported by Curbstone Mgmt Corp. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 58,230 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 15,991 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Counsel stated it has 0.03% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Glenmede Na reported 1,000 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc owns 142,919 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. FireEye had 8 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral” on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.09% EPS growth.