Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Upped Its Stake in Intuitive Surgical Com New (ISRG) by $29.86 Million as Valuation Declined; Crow Point Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by $364,738 as Market Value Rose

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (ISRG) by 3254.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 52,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81M, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $9.94 during the last trading session, reaching $526.06. About 229,168 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,227 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $130.82. About 225,653 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 130.82 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner Partnership Unit (BEP) by 10,800 shares to 19,200 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ORA).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. Myriam Curet sold $770,652 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Friday, February 15. 28,152 shares were sold by GUTHART GARY S, worth $14.65M. 7,500 shares were sold by MOHR MARSHALL, worth $3.94 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,174 are held by Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Company. Zeke Cap Limited reported 1,669 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Telemus Ltd invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ftb Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.17% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 7 shares. 4,385 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Chase Counsel reported 2,640 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd accumulated 2,238 shares. Park Corp Oh owns 2,050 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Redmond Asset Limited Company invested in 0.63% or 2,520 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested in 62,852 shares.