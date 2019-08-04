Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Upped Intuitive Surgical Com New (ISRG) Holding By $29.86 Million; Cortina Asset Management Raised Envestnet (ENV) Stake

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Envestnet Inc (ENV) stake by 16.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc acquired 13,758 shares as Envestnet Inc (ENV)’s stock rose 2.22%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 94,769 shares with $6.20 million value, up from 81,011 last quarter. Envestnet Inc now has $3.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 193,073 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 23/05/2018 – Envestnet to Attend June Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit; 01/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces 2018 Advisor Summit Highlights and Program Features; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Rev $198M; 25/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Closing of Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Adj EPS 37c; 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (ISRG) stake by 3254.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired 52,390 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 54,000 shares with $30.81 million value, up from 1,610 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New now has $59.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $513.6. About 734,933 shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Ltd Partnership has 0.21% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 6,566 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory reported 30,445 shares stake. Legal General Pcl reported 24,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). 4,880 were reported by Greenwood Capital Ltd Company. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0% or 24,117 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Grp Limited Com reported 8,398 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 534,278 shares. Fincl Consulate accumulated 54,954 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Brinker stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). First Personal Finance Serv has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Ent Financial Service invested in 429 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.05% stake. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 376,870 shares.

More important recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Jul 11, 2019 – Envestnet Inc (ENV) CEO Judson Bergman Sold $1 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “A Closer Look At Envestnet, Inc.’s (NYSE:ENV) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Envestnet Inc (ENV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Envestnet Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by J.P. Morgan. UBS maintained Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Buy” rating and $80 target. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by DA Davidson.

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) stake by 98,545 shares to 7,956 valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:AMPH) stake by 69,479 shares and now owns 264,004 shares. Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings Beat, Guidance Narrowed – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested 0.14% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 870 were accumulated by Raymond James Na. Citigroup stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Hikari Tsushin Inc owns 11,340 shares. Bamco reported 0.09% stake. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca), California-based fund reported 888 shares. 951 were reported by Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Redwood Investments Lc has 0.2% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Trust Of Virginia Va invested in 0.07% or 905 shares. Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Limited has invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc owns 459,960 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset LP owns 9,629 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Management New York holds 125 shares. Sivik Limited Company holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 10,000 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has 0.16% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 42,962 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 1. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Canaccord Genuity. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”.