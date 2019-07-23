Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Trimmed Its Cyberark Software LTD Shs (CYBR) Position by $11.85 Million; Share Value Rose; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding Maintained by Principal Financial Group Inc

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 113,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 744,033 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.31M, up from 630,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $117.13. About 1.04 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (CYBR) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 101,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 101,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 567,368 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (NYSE:HMN) by 8,683 shares to 346,125 shares, valued at $12.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 82,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields And Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% or 10,383 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.12% or 247,478 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Llc owns 22,552 shares. Cwm Limited Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 58,342 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stadion Money Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited reported 0.05% stake. Papp L Roy & owns 10,549 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc has 285 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset One owns 296,511 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Northstar Investment Ltd Com reported 9,331 shares stake. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.19% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Jcic Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 31 shares. Bangor Bankshares stated it has 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Choate Advsr stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Companies Building the Circular Economy – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CyberArk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyberArk Software Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyberArk (CYBR) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet to Protect AWS Applications With WAF-as-a-Service – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc Com by 326,831 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $63.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 52,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40 million for 142.01 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.