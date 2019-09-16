Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Trimmed Its Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) Position; Shorts at CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD OR (CJEWF) Raised By 60.58%

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) stake by 21.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 233,918 shares as Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX)’s stock rose 16.47%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 856,599 shares with $53.19M value, down from 1.09M last quarter. Amdocs Ltd Shs now has $8.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $66.09. About 259,843 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.25M for 16.36 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altice Portugal Selects Amdocs for Strategic Digital Transformation – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Samsung and Amdocs Partner to Accelerate Communications Service Providers’ Deployment of 5G Open Cloud Networks – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amdocs Partners With Samsung, Fortifies Footing in NFV Market – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How The Pieces Add Up: VONE Headed For $150 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf Shs (VOO) stake by 766,458 shares to 1.57 million valued at $423.58M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) stake by 947,443 shares and now owns 1.97 million shares. Sapiens Intl Corp N V Shs was raised too.