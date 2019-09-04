Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Trimmed Citigroup Com New (C) Holding By $342,488; Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund (GCV) Has 0.38 Sentiment

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased Citigroup Inc Com New (C) stake by 2.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 5,524 shares as Citigroup Inc Com New (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 267,970 shares with $16.68M value, down from 273,494 last quarter. Citigroup Inc Com New now has $140.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 4.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board; 07/03/2018 – GHANA OIL IMPORTERS EXPECT GOVT TO CLEAR DEBT BY APRIL: CITI FM; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Alongside a broader escalation in regional conflict, Citi economists argued that a sustained increase in oil prices and weaker-than-anticipated global economic growth data could combine to heighten the risk for financial market participants; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct); 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 M Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc (GCV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in Q1 2019. It’s down -3.29, from 3.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 6 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 16 decreased and sold their stock positions in Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 4.00 million shares, down from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $99.51 million. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets.

Windsor Capital Management Llc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. for 220,236 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 128,757 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. has 0.24% invested in the company for 357,988 shares. The Massachusetts-based Clough Capital Partners L P has invested 0.09% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 421,740 shares.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 3,652 shares traded. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Reaffirms Its 8% Distribution Policy and Declares Third Quarter Distribution of $0.12 Per Share – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “(PHOTOS) Honda Power Equipment marks 35 years with $46.5 million expansion, new product announcements – Triad Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Completes Successful Rights Offering – Business Wire” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Rights Offering for Shares of Common Stock Record Date and Summary of Terms – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 486BPOS GABELLI CONVERTIBLE & – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 33.73% above currents $64.31 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $99 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) stake by 36,608 shares to 194,960 valued at $74.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr Us Home Cons Etf (ITB) stake by 280,000 shares and now owns 3.58 million shares. Urogen Pharma Ltd Com was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 61,650 shares. Farmers Tru reported 52,855 shares. Reilly Ltd Llc invested in 1.05% or 129,989 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss, Illinois-based fund reported 18,525 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gp has 1.13M shares. Overbrook Mngmt reported 7.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 25,694 are held by Advisory Service Ltd Com. Personal Cap Advsr invested in 4,773 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 28,628 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt Inc owns 1.62% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 703,406 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% or 193,163 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm has 0.25% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 16,609 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 5,948 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Camarda Finance Advsr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).