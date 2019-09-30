Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Raised Stake in Mellanox Technologies LTD Shs (MLNX) by $28.35 Million as Valuation Declined; As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Increased Holding

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (MLNX) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 257,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $241.28M, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $110.75. About 334,224 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDER STARBOARD FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 68.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 11,483 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 6,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 181,814 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 190,960 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TEVA) by 485,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Navellier And holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 30,142 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) LP accumulated 1.32% or 504,903 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 200 shares. Foundry Lc reported 0.05% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Bamco Inc Ny stated it has 0.08% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 2,581 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp invested in 140,135 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 92,900 are held by Yakira Management. Water Island Limited Company has 657,908 shares. Masters Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.54% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 78,941 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,963 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 37,126 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 35,871 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NVDA Stock Rally May Soon Come to an End – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mellanox Showcases Live System Demonstrations of LinkXâ„¢ 200G & 400G Cables & Transceivers at OFC 2019 – Business Wire” published on March 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mellanox Introduces New LinkX® 200G & 400G Cables & Transceivers at CIOE, Shenzhen, China and ECOC, Dublin, Ireland 2019 – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Different Mix, Same Results For Mellanox – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “East 72 – Alliance Data Systems – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Report: Home Depot discriminated in job ads – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Streaming Battleground: Disney vs. Netflix – Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Renren Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.