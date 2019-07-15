Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Maintains Stake in Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX); As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Upped Holding by $2.33 Million

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 209.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 737,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.02 million, up from 352,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $63.62. About 440,048 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 43,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,799 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, up from 82,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 5.81 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 5 Worst Dow Jones Stocks So Far in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 11, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “CVS Health Stock Has Cannibalized Itself – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Debt Hold You Back From Buying CVS Stock? Weâ€™re Of Several Opinions – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd invested in 24,568 shares. 4,217 are owned by Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. 50,613 are owned by Lee Danner & Bass. The Texas-based Beacon Fin Grp has invested 1.54% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Telemus Capital Llc invested in 0.16% or 38,524 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd reported 98 shares. Drexel Morgan holds 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,966 shares. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership invested in 1.19% or 150,551 shares. Windward Management Ca reported 372,010 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Ltd New York holds 0.02% or 4,630 shares. Moreover, Laurion Lp has 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 141,174 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 0.04% or 38,160 shares. Wade G W Incorporated holds 146,246 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants reported 4,666 shares. 304,679 are held by Putnam Invs Ltd Liability.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 71,153 shares to 8,847 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 13,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,841 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million.

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Infosys (INFY) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.3% Higher – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stifel pleased by Amdocs profit beat; shares +11.5% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amdocs Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Israel’s Pelephone Drives Consumer IoT Innovation, Joining Other Service Providers Worldwide on Amdocs eSIM Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 05/15/2019: DOX,AEIS,RENN – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 1.08 million shares to 5.08 million shares, valued at $262.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ormat Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ORA) by 62,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36 million shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra Com (NYSE:IFF).