Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Lowered Stake in Ormat Technologies Com (ORA) as Valuation Rose; Service Now (NOW) Holder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Increased Stake by $11.53 Million

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc Com (ORA) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 62,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.15M, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 201,917 shares traded or 17.88% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CO’S CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION PRIMARILY RELATING TO COS VALUATION ALLOWANCE; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – THERE IS “LOW RISK” OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING OR MAKING ITS WAY TO PUNA FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – Vertical plume of ash explodes from Hawaii volcano; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN CO’S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 New Scientific Analysis Confirms Ormat’s Geothermal Expansion Project Presents a Significant Threat to Mammoth Lakes’ Groundwat; 27/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies, Inc. Announces the Closing of $100 Million Debt Financing; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatement Decision Based on Its Conclusion That There Were Errors in the Income Tax Provision; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Puna Complex Represented Approximately $90M of Net Assets on Co’s Balance Sheet at March 3; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS LAVA COVERED THE WELLHEADS OF TWO GEOTHERMAL WELLS; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT SEES LOW RISK OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING FACILITY

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $263.07. About 2.56M shares traded or 54.76% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (NYSE:MOS) by 407,876 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $48.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd Shs New (NASDAQ:GILT) by 370,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 921,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc Com.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 159,005 shares to 2,271 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.