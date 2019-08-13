Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Lowered Position in Facebook Cl A (FB) by $18.29 Million as Stock Rose; Alpine Investment Management Increased Its Position in Embraer S A (ERJ) by $198.78 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 1801% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 3.82M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 4.03 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.26M, up from 212,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.65. About 330,537 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 27/04/2018 – Embraer Posts Lowest Sales Since 2010 Amid Boeing Deal Talks; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER EMBR3.SA COMMERCIAL CEO SEES “REAL AND ADVANCED” OPPORTUNITIES FOR FURTHER E2 JET SALES AS FIRST JET IS DELIVERED; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 08/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: EMBRAER REAFFIRMS ’18 GUIDANCE FOR JETS DELIVERIES; 09/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXEC SAYS STAR AIR HAS ON ORDER 3 USED ERJ 145; TO DELIVER FIRST AIRCRAFT TO STAR AIR IN COUPLE OF MONTHS

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 110,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 451,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.29 million, down from 561,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $189.77. About 7.86 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Probe Into Apps Won’t Uncover All Data Abuse–Update; 29/05/2018 – COO Sheryl Sandberg emphasized that threats are always evolving, and Facebook is trying to anticipate future threats, not just react; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica: Facebook Data From GSR Was Not Used By Us as Part of Services Provided to the Donald Trump Presidential Campaign; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 20/03/2018 – The firm is at the center of a controversy following multiple reports that said it collected private information from Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users without their permission; 21/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO Mark #Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 27/03/2018 – Atlas Consumer Law Files Federal Class Lawsuit Against Cambridge Analytica, Facebook & Mark Zuckerberg on Behalf of Plaintiffs; 20/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS FACEBOOK AGREED TO STOP THEIR CONTRACTORS AUDITING OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 22/03/2018 – Facebook and Google executives clash over `fake news’; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Information of 87 Million People May Have Been Improperly Shared With Cambridge Analytica

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd Shs New (NASDAQ:GILT) by 370,507 shares to 921,528 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sapiens Intl Corp N V Shs by 116,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New Com.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.45 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Limited Liability Company has invested 1.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hartford Invest Mgmt holds 1.37% or 289,680 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 545,802 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt owns 37,342 shares. Hilltop Holding accumulated 0.36% or 10,130 shares. Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd reported 413,779 shares. Taylor Asset Management Incorporated reported 6.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regentatlantic Capital Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 94,979 shares. Kensico Capital Management Corp accumulated 840,600 shares. C M Bidwell owns 0.87% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,240 shares. Carlson Capital Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 2,227 shares. Moreover, Sfmg has 0.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,373 shares. Harber Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 3.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Incorporated Oh has invested 2.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

