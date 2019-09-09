Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Lowered Holding in Cyberark Software LTD Shs (CYBR) by $11.85 Million as Share Value Rose; Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Upped Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Position by $472,600; Market Valuation Declined

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 830,754 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at lrvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 4km SSE of Portola Valley, CA; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 12/03/2018 – PTLA: ANDEXXA SHOWED EXCELLENT/GOOD HEMOSTASIS IN 83% PATIENTS

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (CYBR) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 101,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 101,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $113.71. About 352,002 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,225 shares to 352,397 shares, valued at $59.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,709 shares, and cut its stake in Millicom International Cellula.

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Peeking Back In On Portola Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Portola Pharmaceuticals Is Rocketing 10.9% Higher Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Regardless Of Your View On Portola Pharmaceuticals, There Is Money In Their Options – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Portola Pharmaceuticals is Now Oversold (PTLA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Capital Lp, Maryland-based fund reported 875,000 shares. Blume Mngmt Incorporated reported 1,000 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Moore Cap Mngmt Lp reported 150,488 shares. Gam Ag reported 135,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 111,910 shares. 449 are held by Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc). Cornerstone Advisors, a Washington-based fund reported 1,338 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 0.02% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 97,642 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 0% or 22,897 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Moody Commercial Bank Division invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 75,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co, a New York-based fund reported 284 shares.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Strange: Bullish CYBR Analysts Actually See -7.78% Downside – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyberArk (CYBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.