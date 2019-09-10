Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Lowered Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (AER) Position by $1.02 Million; Academy Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in National (NOV) as Share Price Declined

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (AER) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 22,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.58 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 119,054 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in National (NOV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 22,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 380,203 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13M, down from 402,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in National for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 732,533 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset stated it has 33,065 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn reported 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Energ Opportunities Ltd Llc accumulated 111,637 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com accumulated 2.68M shares. Norinchukin National Bank The owns 72,774 shares. 43,900 were reported by Hikari Power Limited. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 238,137 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 1,166 shares stake. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 26,320 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7.02 million shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il accumulated 19,015 shares. Fernwood Limited Company owns 0.14% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 9,700 shares.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $32.01M for 67.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bayer Ag (BAYRY) by 590,966 shares to 962,245 shares, valued at $15.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Services has 555 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 911,003 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Eagle Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.41% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 51,633 shares. Swiss Bankshares invested in 0.03% or 587,433 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Co owns 16,250 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 1.07% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Cibc Asset Management Inc invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 1,850 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Ima Wealth holds 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 78 shares. 37,898 are held by Td Asset. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.04% or 121,490 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking accumulated 100,841 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 172 shares.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $255.24 million for 7.37 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.