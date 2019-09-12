Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Lifted Position in Citigroup Com New (C) as Stock Price Rose; Two Sigma Securities Has Upped Its Stake in Digital Rlty Tr (Call) (DLR) as Market Value Declined

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 67,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 335,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.51 million, up from 267,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $69.98. About 9.63M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 18/04/2018 – CITI’S CORPORATE BANK APPOINTMENTS DISCLOSED BY ROBERTS IN MEMO; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (Call) (DLR) by 63.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $127.05. About 452,832 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra Com (NYSE:IFF) by 44,296 shares to 190,875 shares, valued at $27.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 66,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,614 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fosun Int accumulated 0.05% or 12,000 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. 274,030 are held by Nippon Life Investors Americas. Raymond James stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Letko Brosseau & Inc has 2.99M shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Com reported 21,680 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.29% or 44,100 shares. Aspen Mgmt owns 6,851 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank And owns 28,793 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 1.55M shares. 52 were reported by Proffitt Goodson. 5,651 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc. British Columbia Invest Corporation holds 0.32% or 557,917 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Ltd Partnership holds 936,493 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Moreover, Seizert Partners Lc has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quadrant Limited Co reported 14,992 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada reported 148 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.04% or 6,860 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Dearborn Partners Limited Com owns 104,762 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Conning Inc has invested 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 14,999 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd reported 0.01% stake. New England Rech And Mngmt stated it has 0.5% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 20 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division holds 0.04% or 2,264 shares. 4,932 are held by Ls Lc. 33.70M are owned by Vanguard Gp. Principal Group Inc owns 1.53 million shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (Put) (NYSE:ABT) by 65,900 shares to 52,000 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,661 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (Call) (NYSE:LH).

