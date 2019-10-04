Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Lifted Its Intuitive Surgical Com New (ISRG) Holding; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Ashmore Group Plc Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 62,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 175,562 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.83M, down from 237,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 2.90 million shares traded or 37.13% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (ISRG) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 96,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.36 million, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $529.18. About 392,949 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Investors, a Australia-based fund reported 62,269 shares. Peapack Gladstone invested in 468 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 66,668 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited holds 961 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 8.41 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Next Fincl Grp Incorporated owns 542 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 448,197 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Gateway Inv Advisers Llc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Advantage Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 77 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 576,652 shares. Minnesota-based Stonebridge Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Raymond James And Assoc reported 65,589 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Murphy Mngmt reported 2,850 shares stake.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 233,918 shares to 856,599 shares, valued at $53.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (NYSE:AER) by 166,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,575 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 13.94 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) by 383,418 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $10.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

