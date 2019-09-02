Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW); As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Stock Declined, Shareholder Csu Producer Resources Lowered Its Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 70,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 305,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.26M, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.62. About 1.11M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 398,396 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 06/03/2018 – The 72-Inch Polaris® RZR® Is Here, Introducing the RZR® XP Turbo S – Unleash the Beast; 10/04/2018 – Polaris® Introduces Completely Reinvented 2019 RANGER CREW® XP 1000; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Finalizes Resolution with Consumer Product Safety Commission; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – POLARIS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CPSC, INITIATED A RECALL ON SELECT RZR XP/XP 4 1000 MODELS

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $92.61M for 13.06 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee Investors has invested 0.34% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 18,748 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Limited Com has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 511 shares. Nuwave Inv Lc has 3 shares. The Kansas-based Intrust Retail Bank Na has invested 0.08% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Alexandria Lc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 46,201 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ny. Advisory Alpha Limited Company invested in 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 4,828 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Product Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.29% or 61,000 shares. Kistler holds 99 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company owns 92,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:PNTR) by 130,164 shares to 342,124 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.08M shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (NYSE:AER).