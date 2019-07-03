Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Increases Position in Live Nation Entertainment In Com (LYV); Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Shareholder Maplelane Capital Has Decreased Holding by $55.38 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 198,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 441,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.56 million, down from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.86B market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $234.9. About 14.08 million shares traded or 21.16% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 10/05/2018 – Panasonic executives reportedly cautious about future Tesla commitments; 24/03/2018 – Elon Musk directs Tesla to ‘slow down’ on Norway deliveries, citing local capacity issues; 11/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS ACCORDING TO FAMILY, WALTER HUANG WAS WELL AWARE THAT “AUTOPILOT WAS NOT PERFECT”; 11/05/2018 – Tesla Engineering Chief Takes Break After Musk Brushed Him Aside; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 02/04/2018 – Tesla’s latest Autopilot crash is just one of many problems it is now dealing with; 30/03/2018 – Tesla/Elon Musk: the sun king; 04/04/2018 – Tesla at Risk From China Tariffs, Adding to Musk’s Woes; 09/05/2018 – NTSB Looks Into Fatal Tesla Crash In Florida — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Padmanabhan and Rudd are just the latest executives to step away from or leave Tesla, as the company faces pressure on multiple fronts

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In Com (LYV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 82,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 844,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.63M, up from 761,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 594,547 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Live Nation’s $300M Sr. Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcy ‘5’); 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes; 25/05/2018 – New York Post: Live Nation investor withdraws suit over executive bonuses; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment – LYV; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 359,000 shares to 479,001 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:TSM) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 selling transactions for $13.36 million activity. Gracias Antonio J. sold $5.84M worth of stock or 16,780 shares. The insider Straubel Jeffrey B sold $4.40M. On Friday, February 1 Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,000 shares. Shares for $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,205 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 76 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 1,850 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Liability Com has 15,000 shares. Round Table Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Noven Grp Inc holds 0.13% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 876 shares. The New Jersey-based Hhr Asset Management has invested 2.59% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Strs Ohio holds 0.08% or 63,923 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 96 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt reported 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Castleark Ltd owns 42,134 shares. 21 were reported by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability. Mackay Shields Lc reported 1.40 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 88 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Bank & Trust accumulated 60 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc reported 8,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.24M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 58,480 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 8,836 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 96,498 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Covey Cap Advsr Limited Com, Georgia-based fund reported 11,000 shares. 15,336 were reported by Profund Ltd Liability Corp. First Interstate Bankshares holds 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 199 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited holds 0.03% or 374,269 shares in its portfolio. Sands Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Art Advsrs holds 73,400 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 0.83% or 511,258 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 383,269 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 43,800 shares.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 197,831 shares to 681,517 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd Shs by 46,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ORA).

