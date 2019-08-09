Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Holds Stake in Boeing Co Com (BA); As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Gradient Investments Has Increased Holding

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 36,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 194,960 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.36M, up from 158,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.78M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus suspends A320 revamp study amid output problems; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 53.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 7,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,864 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 13,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 22.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 2.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Washington Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 80 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.89% or 32,549 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Com reported 774 shares. Loudon Mgmt owns 1,205 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Private Wealth Limited Co invested in 47,002 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,556 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Mgmt Lp reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wealthquest reported 10,912 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 30,345 shares. Community Financial Serv Group Inc Limited Liability Co owns 21,477 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. Garde Inc stated it has 5,087 shares. Macroview Investment Management Limited Company invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 73,280 shares stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock.

