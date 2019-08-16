Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Holds Position in Mylan N V Shs Euro (MYL); Greenlight Capital Has Decreased Stake in Voya Finl (VOYA) by $15.53 Million as Share Price Rose

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V Shs Euro (MYL) by 69.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 699,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.53M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V Shs Euro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 6.48 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS; 25/04/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Women’s Healthcare Portfolio with Launch of Generic for Oral Contraceptive Yaz®; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds Mylan, Exits Allergan; 09/05/2018 – Mylan’s quarterly profit rises 31 percent; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Civil Investigative Demand Concerns Trade Agreements Act Compliance; 24/04/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Gov. Justice announces informational meeting for employees impacted by layoffs at Mylan Pharmaceuticals; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Rev $11.75B-$13.25B; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS IN FILING IT IS COOPERATING WITH DOJ DEMAND

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 736,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 1.87 million shares traded or 43.32% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 91 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 104,994 shares to 279,006 shares, valued at $65.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ituran Location And Control Shs (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 28,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,799 shares, and cut its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $147,409 activity. 926 shares valued at $46,852 were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28.