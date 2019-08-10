Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Holding in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NVMI) Has Lowered by $4.95 Million; Archon Capital Management Has Upped Its Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Stake by $2.51 Million; Share Price Rose

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NVMI) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 197,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 681,517 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16 million, down from 879,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $789.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 109,218 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 346,284 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold NVMI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 10.55% more from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Investment Serv Llc reported 1,330 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1.06 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation holds 50,684 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.01 million are owned by Renaissance Lc. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 25,235 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer & holds 111,270 shares. James Research holds 0.07% or 42,260 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 63,342 shares. Menora Mivtachim reported 1.09% stake. Eagle Advsr Limited Liability reported 48,000 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 58,493 shares. Sei Invests has 0% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Morgan Stanley reported 194,026 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 320 are owned by Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Us Home Cons Etf (ITB) by 280,000 shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $126.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd Com by 346,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 846,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 5,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Lc holds 0% or 480,936 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 16,911 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 44,481 shares. Jefferies Group Llc owns 21,800 shares. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 0% or 221,170 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 137,104 shares. 60,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Grp One Trading LP reported 224 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 195,754 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ellington Gp Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Fmr Limited Liability has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement has 185,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio.