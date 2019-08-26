Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Holding in Magic Software Enterprises L Ord (MGIC) Has Cut by $397,744; As Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Fred Alger Management Trimmed Stake

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises L Ord (MGIC) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 49,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.28% . The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.59 million, down from 2.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Magic Software Enterprises L Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 69,582 shares traded or 244.93% up from the average. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has risen 8.52% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MGIC News: 16/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD MGIC.TA – REITERATING ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Rev $69.7M; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software Sees FY Rev $283M-$293M; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 16/05/2018 – Magic Delivers Strongest Quarter Ever With Double-Digit Increases in Revenues and Operating Income; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 11/04/2018 – Magic’s Application Development Platform Continues to Dominate the Japanese Market in License Sales; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q EPS 10c; 29/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES SAYS GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING EXPECTED TO BE $35.0 MLN BASED ON PRICE OF $8.20/SHARE – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Magic Software Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) by 40.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 328,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 482,702 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67M, down from 811,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 653,860 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 2.00M shares to 9.01M shares, valued at $231.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc Com by 326,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.18 million for 20.80 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 6,372 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,535 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 603,659 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 1,470 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H & invested in 0.03% or 9,035 shares. Gp Incorporated owns 276,650 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability reported 73,544 shares. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 207 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited reported 3.15% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Axiom Invsts Limited Liability Com De invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.18% or 772,630 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 156,771 shares. First Interstate State Bank has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 241,954 shares to 4.48M shares, valued at $708.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 139,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).