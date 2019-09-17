Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Holding in Facebook Cl A (FB) Lowered as Valuation Rose; Kbc Group Nv Has Upped Its Holding in Tesla (TSLA) as Market Value Rose

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 36,224 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10M, up from 32,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $244.79. About 3.85 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 29/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN NO ACCIDENTS OR INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH ISSUE; 30/03/2018 – Tesla issues its largest recall ever voluntarily over faulty Model S steering. via @verge; 09/03/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s ‘unprecedented’ $2.6 billion compensation is too high, advisers say; 02/04/2018 – Tesla Investors Aren’t Laughing After April Fool’s Day Joke (Video); 29/03/2018 – Tesla voluntarily recalls early Model S vehicles over power steering bolts; 19/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Peugeot boss faces toughest adversary yet in IG Metall; 22/05/2018 – Consumer Reports will retest its Tesla Model 3 and recommend the car if Tesla improves its braking distance; 15/05/2018 – TESLA: HAS NOT YET RECEIVED ANY DATA FROM CAR; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending plan include $100 mln for autonomous cars research, testing; 30/05/2018 – Tesla Improves Model 3’s Brakes Wirelessly, Earning Consumer Reports Approval

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 370,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.41M, down from 451,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 8.69M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is `inevitable,’; 07/03/2018 – Facebook ad costs spiked higher after a big change to its News Feed algorithm:; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook dodges EU privacy law amid pledge to fix broken system; 29/05/2018 – Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under 16s; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Replaces Lobbying Executive Amid Regulatory Scrutiny; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica; 20/03/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy says Facebook is making him a scapegoat; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s dating service could be great; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Sen Hatch: h Previews Joint Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 09/03/2018 – Millennial-focused publisher Thought Catalog lays off social content producers following Facebook’s most recent algorithm change

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. $79,816 worth of stock was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. $232,720 worth of stock was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29.

