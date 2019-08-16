Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Upped By $17.12 Million Its Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Stake; Rpc (RES) Shorts Up By 3.9%

Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) had an increase of 3.9% in short interest. RES’s SI was 18.01M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.9% from 17.33M shares previously. With 1.89M avg volume, 10 days are for Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES)’s short sellers to cover RES’s short positions. The SI to Rpc Inc’s float is 32.29%. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 1.17 million shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M; 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) stake by 30.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired 70,762 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 305,762 shares with $74.26 million value, up from 235,000 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc Com now has $20.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 329,848 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $325 highest and $160 lowest target. $277.88’s average target is 27.66% above currents $217.68 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 37 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Summit Redstone Partners maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 20. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $270 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 3,052 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Myriad Asset Management Ltd holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 75,000 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc owns 30,847 shares. Firsthand Capital Management Incorporated holds 1.81% or 20,000 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp holds 62,171 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Fin reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Regions Corporation accumulated 54,438 shares. Private Wealth Prns Llc holds 1,468 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.29% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Heritage Mgmt Corp has 58,695 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Clal Insur Enter Hldg Ltd holds 305,762 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% stake. Moreover, Dsam Prns (London) Limited has 0.34% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 101,294 shares to 102 valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kornit Digital Ltd Shs stake by 46,269 shares and now owns 2.56 million shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPC has $15 highest and $10 lowest target. $13.33’s average target is 121.80% above currents $6.01 stock price. RPC had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of RES in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Overweight” rating.

