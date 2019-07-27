Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Ormat Technologies Com (ORA) Holding; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Curtiss-Wright (CW) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Curtiss-Wright had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Robert W. Baird. See Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) latest ratings:

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased Ormat Technologies Inc Com (ORA) stake by 2.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 62,865 shares as Ormat Technologies Inc Com (ORA)’s stock rose 7.51%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 2.36M shares with $130.15M value, down from 2.42M last quarter. Ormat Technologies Inc Com now has $3.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $64.39. About 119,103 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 15.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 22/05/2018 – Ormat Announces Closing of $33.4 Million Partnership Transaction for Tungsten Mountain Geothermal Power Plant; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Company Is Further Delaying the Filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for 1Q 2018 With SE; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Honduras; 27/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, REPORTS CLOSING OF $100M DEBT FINANCING; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN COMPANY S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS CURRENTLY THERE IS NO PHYSICAL DAMAGE ABOVE GROUND; 03/05/2018 – ORMAT TO GET OPIC LOAN OF UP TO $124.7M FOR GEOTHERMAL PLANT; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS LAVA COVERED THE WELLHEADS OF TWO GEOTHERMAL WELLS; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Previously Reported It Identified a Material Weakness in Its Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Related to Accounting for Income Taxes; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased Kraneshares Tr Csi Chi Internet (KWEB) stake by 920,000 shares to 1.90 million valued at $89.49 million in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.32 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.24 million for 50.30 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ORA shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.03 million shares or 2.06% more from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). 3.92 million are held by Vanguard Group Inc. Guinness Asset Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 8,420 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 1,075 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 3.29 million shares. Assetmark accumulated 38 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 1,182 shares stake. Numerixs Investment Technology invested in 400 shares. Clal Insurance Enter Ltd reported 3.19% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Us Bank De owns 15,538 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Valley Natl Advisers invested in 0% or 174 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd has invested 0.04% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $128.94. About 156,017 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 13.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 03/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Completes Acquisition Of Dresser-Rand Government Business; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Utilize $50 Mllion in Repatriated Foreign Cash to Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT GETS $85M CONTRACT FOR NAVY AIRCRAFT PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 30/04/2018 – Ontic Acquires New Product Line from Curtiss-Wright Controls Electronic Systems

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and overhauls precision components, and engineered services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.52 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. It has a 19.7 P/E ratio. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $2.75 million activity. 655 shares were sold by Farkas K Christopher, worth $75,299 on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 the insider TYNAN GLENN E sold $408,453. $143,750 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) was sold by FULLER S MARCE on Wednesday, February 6. $440,833 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) was sold by Quinly Tom P on Thursday, February 7. 684 shares valued at $78,681 were sold by Jakubowitz Harry on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $230,575 were sold by Ferdenzi Paul J on Thursday, February 7. 9,944 shares were sold by Adams David Charles, worth $1.14 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com reported 3,748 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Lc accumulated 14,559 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited invested in 0% or 62,587 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 6,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 119,292 shares. Aqr Mngmt Llc has invested 0.17% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Sei Invests Comm holds 72,706 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 7,468 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 307,082 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company holds 2,943 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Cim Invest Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,080 shares. Bb&T accumulated 18,759 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 2,116 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 11,500 shares.