Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Its Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Stake by $430,000; Share Value Declined; Envestnet Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Eni S P A (E)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Eni S P A (E) by 31.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 22,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% . The institutional investor held 92,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 70,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eni S P A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.55 billion market cap company. It closed at $30.03 lastly. It is up 17.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.74% the S&P500. Some Historical E News: 11/04/2018 – Med Crude-Urals diffs inch up in NWE, ease in Mediterranean; 18/04/2018 – ENI CEO: MEXICO COULD BE PART OF ASSET SWAP IN FUTURE; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 16/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml – ANNOUNCES START-UP OF OIL PRODUCTION FROM OCHIGUFU FIELD IN OFFSHORE ANGOLA; 25/05/2018 – Eni working on bid for Terra Firma solar assets in Italy – CEO; 11/04/2018 – Italy – Factors to watch on April 11; 21/03/2018 – Two-week maintenance at Libya’s offshore Bahr Essalam gas field in April- NOC; 05/03/2018 E&P: Italy Court Postpones Trial Of Eni, Shell Over Nigeria; 26/04/2018 – DANA GAS, CRESCENT PETROLEUM, DRAGON OIL, ENI ARE AMONG COMPANIES THAT SENT LETTERS TO TAKE PART IN IRAQ’S OIL AND GAS CONTRACT BIDDING ROUND -OFFICIAL; 26/03/2018 – Egypt economy stabliises under Sisi but prices remain to be tamed

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $35.09. About 8.44 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $566.95 million for 21.40 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Lc holds 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 30,907 shares. Haverford Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,336 shares. Bender Robert Associate holds 0.1% or 4,624 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset holds 0.02% or 709 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Corp has 10,198 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Canal Insur invested in 1.48% or 100,000 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability reported 413,598 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Com stated it has 36,067 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak holds 15,875 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,038 shares. Capital Guardian owns 1.39 million shares. Victory Cap Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 287,463 shares. 16 were accumulated by Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Management Llc has invested 1.37% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jacobs And Communications Ca reported 121,469 shares stake.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Schlumberger Reports Q2 Earnings, CEO To Retire – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amplify Etf Tr Onlin Retl Etf by 350,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $29.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V Shs Euro (NASDAQ:MYL) by 699,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Sapiens Intl Corp N V Shs.