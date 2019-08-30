Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Its Citigroup Com New (C) Holding; Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) Sentiment Is 1.47

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc (CVLY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.74, from 3.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 25 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 17 decreased and sold their stock positions in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 4.90 million shares, down from 10.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 19 New Position: 6.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased Citigroup Inc Com New (C) stake by 2.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 5,524 shares as Citigroup Inc Com New (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 267,970 shares with $16.68 million value, down from 273,494 last quarter. Citigroup Inc Com New now has $145.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.57. About 2.59 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 21/05/2018 – CITI RETAIL SERVICES & SEARS HOLDINGS REPORT EXTENDED RELATIONS; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS TRUSCOTT TO START IN APRIL: INTERNAL MEMO; 21/03/2018 – KUSHNER’S N.J. TRUMP TOWER GOT $200 MILLION LOAN FROM CITIGROUP; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 14/03/2018 – Signa Sports plans stock market listing in Frankfurt; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group; 03/05/2018 – SQUARE INC SQ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $43; 13/03/2018 – Citi Private Bank Bolsters North American Wealth Planning Team

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.11 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd Shs New (NASDAQ:GILT) stake by 370,507 shares to 921,528 valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) stake by 737,705 shares and now owns 1.09 million shares. Sapiens Intl Corp N V Shs was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Putnam Invs Ltd Company reported 9.42M shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Vantage Prns Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schwartz Counsel Inc stated it has 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shell Asset Mgmt Company stated it has 246,987 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 77,342 shares. Eqis Cap Management Inc holds 0.32% or 63,957 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Com Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,567 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe owns 6,044 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. First Amer Retail Bank invested in 0.18% or 40,764 shares. Moors And Cabot has 0.48% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eagle Global Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 30,627 shares stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 33.19% above currents $64.57 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PeoplesBank Names Two to the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Snag This Bargain Even Cheaper Than Director Giambalvo Did – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Commvault Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CVLT) ROE Of 1.5% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Commvault To Webcast Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 2,658 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) has declined 20.74% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY)

Endicott Management Co holds 5.34% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. for 255,815 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 634,155 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.85% invested in the company for 56,385 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.74% in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 226,115 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $164,153 activity.