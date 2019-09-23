Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Lowered Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake; Alliancebernstein LP Lowered Its Celanese Del (CE) Holding

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased Boeing Co Com (BA) stake by 97.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 190,960 shares as Boeing Co Com (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 4,000 shares with $1.46 million value, down from 194,960 last quarter. Boeing Co Com now has $213.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $379.4. About 1.95M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa to order 16 planes worth 2.1 bln euros; 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased Celanese Corp Del (CE) stake by 2.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 5,515 shares as Celanese Corp Del (CE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The Alliancebernstein Lp holds 208,218 shares with $22.45 million value, down from 213,733 last quarter. Celanese Corp Del now has $15.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $122.77. About 362,436 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 42,000 shares to 96,000 valued at $50.36M in 2019Q2. It also upped Callaway Golf Co Com (NYSE:ELY) stake by 69,500 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Five9 Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVN) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 14.52% above currents $379.4 stock price. Boeing had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, May 13 report. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform” on Thursday, July 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Finance Service accumulated 731 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 2,023 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 33,809 shares or 2.9% of the stock. 34.08 million are held by Blackrock. 50 were accumulated by Permanens Limited Partnership. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,393 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP accumulated 12,406 shares. Wade G W & invested 1.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 88,415 are held by Federated Pa. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated has 575,025 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 23,490 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,077 shares. King Wealth reported 1.99% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Advisory Group has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oregon-based Mengis Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celanese has $12600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $120.25’s average target is -2.05% below currents $122.77 stock price. Celanese had 17 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $12000 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 4 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Alliancebernstein Lp increased Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc stake by 29,157 shares to 204,884 valued at $5.41M in 2019Q2. It also upped Jbg Smith Pptys stake by 19,778 shares and now owns 255,558 shares. Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) was raised too.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.83 million for 12.18 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.