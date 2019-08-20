Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Increased Its Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) Holding by $39.84 Million; Venbio Select Advisor Has Increased Its Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) Position by $13.50 Million as Share Value Declined

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 209.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 737,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.02 million, up from 352,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 638,660 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 7.42M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35 million, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.455. About 288,666 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – BROADFIN ALSO AGREED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences: Peter Greenleaf Appointed Chairma; 10/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 1Q Rev $11.3M; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in BioDelivery; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 7.3 PCT STAKE IN BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 5 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss $16.2M; 09/05/2018 – BioDelivery Short-Interest Ratio Rises 129% to 22 Days; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS SELECTED BY BROADFIN ADDED TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF BROADFIN CAPITAL TO RECONSTITUTE BDSI’S BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – DEALS EXTEND BDSI’S CASH RUNWAY THROUGH 2020

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLV) by 218,639 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $117.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds Msci China Cnsmr (CHIQ) by 40,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY).

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 935,601 shares to 3.86M shares, valued at $283.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 625,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp holds 539,966 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited, a Guernsey-based fund reported 100,623 shares. Nantahala Mngmt Ltd Com holds 2.74 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 1.75 million are held by Morgan Stanley. 54,507 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 16,652 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 74,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Knott David M reported 400,500 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Avoro Capital Ltd Co holds 7.42 million shares. Jane Street Group Lc holds 25,698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Us Financial Bank De stated it has 200 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 37,965 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Com holds 19,088 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.