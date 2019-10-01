Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Decreased Its Kla (KLAC) Holding by $7.80 Million; Stock Rose; As Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stock Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $1.65 Million

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 64.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 66,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 36,614 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, down from 102,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $158.42. About 712,439 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 54,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 193,542 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.88 million, up from 138,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 256,342 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $26.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 2.62 million shares to 6.34 million shares, valued at $262.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 489,732 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Continue To Avoid Greenbrier – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Greenbrier (GBX) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.4% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “KeyBanc Upgrades Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Greenbrier Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Com invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,383 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 86,651 shares. Dean Invest Associate Lc holds 0.59% or 135,485 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Inc accumulated 18,062 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.12% or 31,669 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,273 shares. Moreover, Next Financial Gru has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 221,314 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co owns 14,906 shares. 15,038 are held by Sei Investments. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares stake.

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of KLA Corporation- KLAC – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does KLA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Boosts Dividend, Adding to Its Strong Stock Gains – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Phlx Semicnd Etf (SOXX) by 205,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $42.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 94,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In Com (NYSE:LYV).