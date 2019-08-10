Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Cut Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NVMI) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Renaissance Technologies Increases Holding in Pdl Biopharma (PDLI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NVMI) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 197,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 681,517 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16M, down from 879,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $808.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 109,218 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (PDLI) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The hedge fund held 9.63M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82M, up from 9.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Pdl Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 957,461 shares traded. PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) has risen 14.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDLI News: 09/04/2018 – PDL BIOPHARMA HOLDER SAYS ENCOURAGED BY SHLOMO YANAI NOMINATION; 09/04/2018 – PDL BioPharma Shareholder, SevenSaoi Capital, Comments on the Nomination of Shlomo Yanai to the PDL Board of Directors and Deli; 09/03/2018 – PDL BioPharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – PDl’s Data Center Power Distribution Monitoring Solution Named Product of the Year for Easy Access to Real-Time Performance Metrics; 09/04/2018 – SEVENSAOI CAPITAL – SEVENSAOI’S LETTER TO BOARD OF PDL BIOPHARMA DETAILS 3 MAIN AREAS OF CONCERN, LIKE POOR CAPITAL ALLOCATION, ACQUISITION PRACTICES; 09/04/2018 – PDL BioPharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PDL BIOPHARMA NAMES DR. JILL JENE VICE PRESIDENT, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT; 09/05/2018 – PDL BIOPHARMA 1Q REV. $38.5M; 08/03/2018 – PDL BIOPHARMA 4Q REV. $68.0M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in PDL BioPharma

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 587,200 shares to 321,800 shares, valued at $19.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 39,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,600 shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold PDLI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 113.17 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.69 million are held by Northern Trust. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 70,829 shares. Caxton Assocs LP owns 206,473 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset accumulated 70,979 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 191,200 shares. Shell Asset Management Com has invested 0.01% in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). 34,205 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) for 1,160 shares. Moreover, Parametric Assocs Lc has 0% invested in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). Brandes Investment Prns LP accumulated 4.35 million shares. Principal Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) for 88,215 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 206,502 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset holds 31,753 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 16,167 shares. Fruth holds 0.02% in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) or 10,000 shares.

More notable recent PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation, FDA Shoots Down Zogenix Epilepsy Regulatory Filing – Benzinga” on April 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PDL BioPharma’s (PDLI) CEO Dominique Monnet on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PDL BioPharma Q4 top line down 34% on lower Glumetza royalties – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PDL BioPharma, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New Com by 289,314 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $38.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc Com.

More notable recent Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Presents At Benchmark Company, LLC One-on-One Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KLA-Tencor And Metrology/Inspection Competitors Will Outperform Overall Equipment Market In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.