Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Cut Ituran Location And Control Shs (ITRN) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Riverhead Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Jabil Circuit (JBL) as Shares Rose

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control Shs (ITRN) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 28,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 133,799 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 162,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $698.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.76. About 15,231 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) by 46.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 87,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 99,609 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 187,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jabil Circuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 299,743 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 24/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE AUG. 31; 25/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Beiersdorf, Jabil; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING; 30/03/2018 – JABIL PACT WITH BAYLIN EXPANDS WIRELESS ANTENNA CAPABILITIES; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Expects to ‘Approach’ $21B of Revenue for the Yea; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – IGNORE: JABIL CFO RETIREMENT REPORTED APRIL 24; 29/03/2018 – Jabil Vice President John Dulchinos to Keynote at Inaugural Robotics Summit & Showcase; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Realizes Distributed Manufacturing Vision with New Additive Manufacturing Network

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on August, 28 before the open. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $12.21 million for 14.31 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

