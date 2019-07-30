Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Cut Its Sothebys Com (BID) Holding; Shorts at Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Raised By 7.58%

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) had an increase of 7.58% in short interest. CDR’s SI was 1.07M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.58% from 990,000 shares previously. With 430,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)’s short sellers to cover CDR’s short positions. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.555. About 234,610 shares traded. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) has declined 20.73% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CDR News: 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.53 TO $0.55; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.58 TO $0.60; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Rev $37.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDR); 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 FFO 53c/Shr-FFO 55c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.15 TO $0.13; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 15c-Loss 13c; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q FFO 9c/Shr

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased Sothebys Com (BID) stake by 87.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 1.41 million shares as Sothebys Com (BID)’s stock declined 7.08%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 202,204 shares with $7.63M value, down from 1.61 million last quarter. Sothebys Com now has $2.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 203,388 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 33.78% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 04/04/2018 – IfOnly, the Leading Marketplace for Experiences Announces Growth Funding and New Chief Executive Officer; 16/03/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Nine New Associates Join Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota Offices; 24/04/2018 – Art collectors, listen up. Sotheby’s will be auctioning off a Modigliani masterpiece valued at more than $150 million; 09/03/2018 – Two Weeks Of Sales Brings Over $430 Million At Sotheby’s; 02/05/2018 – Nita Summers Max Named Director of Sales For Nestler Poletto Sotheby’s International Realty; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N – REMAIN ON TRACK TO HAVE AN EVEN BETTER YEAR IN 2018 THAN IN 2017; 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Annual Meeting, One Summit; 14/05/2018 – MODIGLIANI PAINTING SELLS FOR $157.2 MILLION AT SOTHEBY’S N.Y; 04/05/2018 – Collector Sues Sotheby’s to Block Basquiat Auction, Exposing Ugly Family Dispute; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Intl Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $227.46 million. The firm is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of properties. It has a 18.51 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States predominantly in mid- Atlantic and Northeast coastal states.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 78.70 million shares or 1.37% more from 77.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,952 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Ltd Co. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) or 131,222 shares. Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 66,571 shares. Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 66,636 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 64,778 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 1.31 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 132,115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Marshall Wace Llp holds 776,941 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) for 118,644 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 132,873 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank reported 13,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco has invested 0% in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR).

More notable recent Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cedar Realty Trust To Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cedar Realty: Preferred Stock Offers 7.4% Yield, A Large Discount On Improving Quality – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cedar Realty Trust: Necessary, Mundane And Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) CEO Bruce Schanzer on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) stake by 2.00 million shares to 9.01 million valued at $231.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 405,500 shares and now owns 410,000 shares. Amplify Etf Tr Onlin Retl Etf was raised too.

More notable recent Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boeing Strategically Withdraws From Air Force $60 Billion Nuclear Missile Program – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Daniel Loeb’s Third Point 2nd-Quarter 2019 Investor Letter – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ BKS, BID – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CZR, LTXB, CJ and BID SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 46.79% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BID’s profit will be $74.58 million for 9.20 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Sotheby's for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,166.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ariel Invs Limited Com holds 0.09% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) or 182,604 shares. 8,747 were reported by Kbc Group Nv. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 1.51 million shares. Van Berkom & Assocs has 1.84% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 1.54 million shares. Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.17M shares. 5,797 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 92,888 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 11,989 were reported by Sei. Moreover, Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Tokio Marine Asset Com invested 0.06% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 8,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 33,770 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 153,673 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 25,839 shares.