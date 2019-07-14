Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Cut Its Position in Ituran Location And Control Shs (ITRN) by $983,280 as Share Value Declined; As Polaris Inds (PII) Stock Rose, Camelot Portfolios Raised Its Position by $1.13 Million

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control Shs (ITRN) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 28,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,799 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 162,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.48. About 36,099 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has risen 4.74% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 4470% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 13,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,710 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 545,759 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World Championship & San Felipe 250; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – POLARIS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CPSC, INITIATED A RECALL ON SELECT RZR XP/XP 4 1000 MODELS; 20/03/2018 – Los Angeles Internet Provider Bel Air Internet Expands with Polaris Acquisition; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Acquires Fourth Dimension Engineering; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 ATV DUE TO CRASH HAZARD; 19/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC – POLARIS GOT 9 REPORTS OF A DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER IN THE ATVS, INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF THROTTLE LIMITER FAILURE RESULTING IN MINOR INJURIES; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $15.73M for 11.37 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For March 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 11, 2019, Zacks.com published: “ITRN or ALLE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ituran (ITRN) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 36,608 shares to 194,960 shares, valued at $74.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 33,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD) by 28,122 shares to 263,636 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 19,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,065 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.