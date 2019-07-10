Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Cut Its Position in Ituran Location And Control Shs (ITRN) by $983,280 as Market Value Declined; Kames Capital Plc Stake in Illumina (ILMN) Has Boosted as Valuation Rose

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control Shs (ITRN) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 28,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,799 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 162,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $723.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.81. About 47,913 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has risen 4.74% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Illumina Inc. (ILMN) by 1369.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 95,503 shares as the company's stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,479 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.84M, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Illumina Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $372.69. About 968,065 shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 39,839 shares to 178,896 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 123,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,122 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.41 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $848,854 was sold by deSouza Francis A. $1.00 million worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by FLATLEY JAY T. EPSTEIN ROBERT S had sold 1,000 shares worth $280,110.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $15.73M for 11.50 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.00% EPS growth.