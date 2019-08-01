Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Cut Its Magic Software Enterprises L Ord (MGIC) Position by $397,744; Stock Price Declined; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $37.93 Million

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80 million, down from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 6.66 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises L Ord (MGIC) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 49,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.28% . The institutional investor held 2.46 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.59M, down from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Magic Software Enterprises L Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 3,700 shares traded. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has risen 8.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MGIC News: 16/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD MGIC.TA – REITERATING ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES SAYS GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING EXPECTED TO BE $35.0 MLN BASED ON PRICE OF $8.20/SHARE – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Magic Software Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software Sees FY Rev $283M-$293M; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Rev $69.7M; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 14/03/2018 Magic Software Announces Latest Version of Magic xpi Integration Platform, Magic xpi 4.7; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 11/04/2018 – Magic’s Application Development Platform Continues to Dominate the Japanese Market in License Sales; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q EPS 10c

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 5.25 million shares to 15.25 million shares, valued at $132.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 31,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Analysts await Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to report earnings on August, 13 before the open. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.16 per share. MGIC’s profit will be $6.65M for 16.09 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In Com (NYSE:LYV) by 82,749 shares to 844,000 shares, valued at $53.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 33,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc Com.

