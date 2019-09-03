Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Cut Its Holding in Mplx LP Com Unit Rep LTD (MPLX) by $307,200 as Stock Declined; Cabot-Wellington Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Lowered as Shares Declined

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (MPLX) by 48.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 1.35M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 5.52 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. Shares for $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15. On Friday, August 16 DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 20,000 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $123.10M for 14.20 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. 18,800 shares were bought by Peiffer Garry L., worth $513,259 on Friday, August 9. SANDMAN DAN D bought 36,630 shares worth $998,534.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amplify Etf Tr Onlin Retl Etf by 350,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $29.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 737,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.