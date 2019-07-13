Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Cut Allot LTD Shs (ALLT) Stake by $322,448 as Market Value Rose; Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Shareholder Icm Asset Management Has Upped Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Allot Ltd Shs (ALLT) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 46,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Allot Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 35,750 shares traded. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has risen 48.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLT News: 16/03/2018 SANDHAR TECH TO ALLOT 4.63M SHRS TO ANCHOR INVESTORS; 17/04/2018 – IBERDROLA IBE.MC – ELETROPAULO WOULD ALLOT AT LEAST 80 % OF THE PRIMARY OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 20/04/2018 – GRUPA KETY SA KTY.WA – AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK WANTS CO TO ALLOT 228.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO FY 2017 DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – ELETROPAULO TO ALLOT AT LEAST 80% OF OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $718.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 236,414 shares traded or 18.58% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.93, from 2.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold ALLT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 10.44 million shares or 23.27% less from 13.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 66,652 shares. 3,928 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,186 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 16,238 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Investments accumulated 5,416 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 11,400 shares. Prescott Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.08% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) or 50,000 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 17,702 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 0% or 703,125 shares. Paw Cap Corp holds 525,000 shares or 4.12% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Com invested 0% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 1.82M shares. Ancora Advisors holds 0.02% or 60,523 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited holds 0.01% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) or 1.20 million shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited reported 965,931 shares.

Analysts await Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Allot Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% EPS growth.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 398,654 shares to 738,654 shares, valued at $87.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd Com by 346,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 846,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd Com.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $597,559 activity. $44,488 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) was bought by Appel Dennis P. $99,684 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) shares were sold by Moore Larry Oscar.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.01% or 9,442 shares in its portfolio. 48,895 were reported by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has 270,558 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Invesco reported 160,839 shares. Kennedy Capital Management has invested 0.1% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Ckw Gp has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 750 shares. James Inv has invested 0.03% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Pdt Partners Limited Liability Company reported 23,800 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp stated it has 22,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Management owns 1.63M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 22,064 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) or 183,086 shares.