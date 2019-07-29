Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Boosted Position in Verint Sys Com (VRNT) as Share Value Rose; Venator Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $3.89 Million

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 651,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.85M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.1. About 183,524 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 06/03/2018 Verint Experts Share Insights This Month on the Power of Automation and Workforce Engagement to Create Competitive Advantage; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 14/05/2018 – Global Research Commissioned by Verint Shows Consumers Becoming More Comfortable with Automation in Work Environments; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Ny owns 41,811 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks owns 20,018 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.47% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 154,897 shares. Legal And General Public Limited has 0.11% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 251,016 shares stake. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). D E Shaw reported 1.37M shares. Hightower Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Granite Investment Ltd Co accumulated 26,465 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.04% or 34,135 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Century Cos Incorporated owns 609,506 shares. California-based Cap Guardian Tru Company has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 96,096 shares.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,800 shares to 30,400 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 10,000 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 110,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,700 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Hrvst Csi (ASHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rgm Cap Limited Liability Company holds 9.63% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 2.37M shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has 0.51% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,135 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio accumulated 21,700 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.52% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 4.79 million shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 104 shares. Int Gp holds 0.01% or 41,179 shares. Shellback Cap Lp stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Zacks Management reported 154,107 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 526,038 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen reported 10,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,180 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).