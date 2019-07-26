Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Boosted Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Stake by $17.12 Million; Bloombergsen Has Lifted Its Stake in Encore Cap Group (ECPG) by $606,042

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 70,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 305,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.26 million, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $223.4. About 651,425 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 734,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 712,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 196,887 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 09/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys 80% Position in Encore Capital; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 38mm, REF 804-07-380 Product Us; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Voya Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 11,044 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Nordea Investment Mngmt stated it has 135,728 shares. Illinois-based Alyeska Gp Lp has invested 0.02% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Sei Invests has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 1,045 shares. Leuthold Gp Limited Liability owns 10,118 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 50,120 shares. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) holds 0% or 400 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Parametric Port Limited Com accumulated 81,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma has invested 0.12% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $16.87 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Klarich Lee sold $1.68M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 7,500 shares. 40,000 shares were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D, worth $8.65M on Friday, February 1.

