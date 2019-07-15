Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Boosted Its Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) Holding by $39.84 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Amer Intl Grp (AIG) Shares Rose, Washington Trust Company Decreased Stake

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Amer Intl Grp (AIG) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 13,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,314 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86M, down from 230,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Amer Intl Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 2.96M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 209.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 737,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.02 million, up from 352,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 474,589 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 12.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 55,252 shares to 57,844 shares, valued at $10.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Com has 0.1% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Oakworth Cap stated it has 355 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pzena Investment Limited Com stated it has 12.30M shares. Citadel Limited Com reported 117,971 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability accumulated 105 shares or 0% of the stock. Eos Lp reported 30,000 shares. State Street Corporation reported 38.91M shares. 35.39 million were accumulated by Harris Associate Limited Partnership. Bp Public Limited Company owns 93,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 179,972 shares or 0.12% of the stock. New York-based Teewinot Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 200 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd owns 1,743 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 65,000 were accumulated by Cidel Asset Mngmt.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds Msci China Cnsmr (CHIQ) by 40,449 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $29.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 104,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,006 shares, and cut its stake in Magic Software Enterprises L Ord (NASDAQ:MGIC).

