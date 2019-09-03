Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Boosted Holding in Live Nation Entertainment In Com (LYV) by $5.21 Million; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $414,100 as Share Value Rose

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, down from 88,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $108.6. About 7.68M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan chairman Jamie Dimon has called bitcoin a “fraud,” and Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley told CNBC in an interview: “You will never see a fund from Vanguard on bitcoin.”; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, COMMENCING SERIES A FUNDI; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal to be ejected from CEMBI emerging debt indexes-JPMorgan; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Names Co-Heads of Market Structure, Asset Management; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In Com (LYV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 82,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 844,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.63 million, up from 761,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 700,188 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS LAUNCH OF PRIVATE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 16/04/2018 – LYV/@JColeNC: New album. KOD 4/20 – ! $LYV; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final Installment; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52 billion for 11.22 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 0.22% or 25,674 shares. Loeb Ptnrs, New York-based fund reported 300 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Lc owns 18,445 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com stated it has 711,817 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 226,438 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 6.82 million shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 129,514 shares or 6.43% of their US portfolio. Acropolis Investment Ltd Llc owns 10,066 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Company Pa holds 3.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 434,485 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.86% or 712,131 shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Lc owns 7,805 shares. 201,134 were reported by Earnest Limited Liability Company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory reported 0.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Rockland Tru has 0.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TEVA) by 695,030 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $48.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allot Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 46,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16M shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Msci Japn (DBJP).

